



Although the beaches remain open, Ocean City officials are asking tourists and residents to stay out of the water as Hurricane Dorian approaches the waters off Maryland’s coastline.

Maryland’s Eastern Shore remains under a tropical storm warning — as the now category 1 hurricane’s outer bands near Maryland.

The wind has really ramped up here in Ocean City #HurricaneDorian2019 @wjz pic.twitter.com/8t6mG2p5xY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 6, 2019

RELATED STORIES:

Currently, Dorian is along the North Carolina coast.

Prolonged rain and sustained winds of 30-35 miles per hour are expected, along with moderate flooding during high tide cycles. Waves could be up to seven feet.

Town of Ocean City personnel completed pre-storm action items, including closing the seawall and removing items from the beach.

The boardwalk was packed Thursday, however, and many said that they are not going to let the hurricane ruin their vacation.

“I’m surprised that everyone is still walking on the boardwalk and happy, and welcome Dorian,” one vacationer said.

At the beaches, there is a real danger for rip currents from the hurricane.

“Life safety is number one,” Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald said. “We can replace property, we can’t replace life. Do what you’re asked to do and we’ll get through this.”

Residents are encouraged to begin securing outdoor items.

“We’ve done everything that we normally do with a storm,” Theobald said. “Everything from taking the flags down, to removing the trash barrels from the beach. Making sure there is nothing, flying objects, going around.”