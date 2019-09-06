Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Making kids smile is something Orioles first baseman Chris Davis has been known for during his time in Baltimore.
Friday, Davis took a visit to the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital to do just that.
The hospital was one of 15 chosen by the MLB and the Starlight Children’s Foundation to distribute 200 Orioles-themed gowns for children undergoing cancer treatment.
The brightly-colored gowns replace traditional hospital garments in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
