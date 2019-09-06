BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles Hall of Famer and Broadcaster Jim Palmer announced Friday that he is out of the booth due to a rare infection in his spinal column.
Palmer said that the infection was caused by the Shingles virus.
I’m out of the booth due to a rare infection in my spinal column caused by the Shingles virus. VERY thankful for O’s team docs and trainers who told me to get an MRI ASAP…showed Myelitis. I’m still watching O’s and tweeting with you!!!! #shinglesnightmare @masnOrioles @Orioles
— Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) September 6, 2019
The O’s continue their four-game series with the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park through the weekend.
