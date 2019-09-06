BURTONSVILLE, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect they say used a ladder to break into an Islamic center and steal donations just after the Eid al-Adha holiday.
Montgomery County police say the Idara Jaferia Islamic Center in Burtonsville was burglarized last month. Police released surveillance video Thursday showing a man in jeans, sneakers and a gray T-shirt roaming the building, and are asking the public for help identifying him.
Do you recognize this suspect who committed a burglary at an Islamic center in Burtonsville? If so, please call Crimesolvers of Mont. County at 1-866-411-TIPS. You may be eligible for a cash reward.
Police say the man used a ladder to climb through a second-floor window, and then cracked open a donation locker and made off with the money.
Authorities didn’t say how much was reported missing.
News outlets say Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
