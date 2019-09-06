PERRYVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are looking for a suspect they say led them and other law enforcement officials on a multi-state pursuit in a stolen vehicle.
Troopers began following the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Charles County, around 1:45 a.m. on Maryland Route 222 in Ocean City.
The pursuit continued into Delaware before entering back into Maryland in Cecil County.
When the chase entered Perryville, the suspect began driving on the railroad tracks before stopping, turning around and driving toward officers who were on foot.
At least one Perryville officer fired multiple shots at the vehicle; state police said it’s unknown if the suspect was injured. No one else was hurt.
Police said the believe the suspect bailed out of the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.
He remains at large and may be armed.
State Police homicide detectives will review the shooting per Perryville police’s request.
You must log in to post a comment.