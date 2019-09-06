MIAMI, Fl. (WJZ) — All eyes will be on the Ravens in Week 1 who are set to usher in a new era.

For the first time in a decade, Joe Flacco will not be the team’s starting quarterback. Instead, it will be 22-year-old Lamar Jackson.

Jackson worked on his footwork, rhythm, and throwing motion during training camp and in the preseason this year.

He will also go into the season with a full playbook at his disposal. Last year, when Flacco went out with an injury, he was running a limited offense.

The Ravens will also look a lot differently on the defensive side of the football. Linebackers Terrell Suggs and C.J. Mosley both hit the free-agent market this offseason and departed.

Sunday’s contest in Miami against the Dolphins is slated for 1 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. See who some of the WJZ on-air talents picked to win the season opener!

Max McGee: I think the Ravens have this game in the bag. If Lamar Jackson can keep his emotions in check, the Ravens win this one.

Ravens 24, Dolphins 10.

Qadry Ismail: Lamar Jackson is ready to take that next step in year two as a passing quarterback. I’m looking for the Ravens to establish the tone early in week one. This game is a good one.

Ravens 26, Dolphins 10.

Rick Ritter: I think this is very much like last year’s opener against Buffalo. Miami is very depleted, just like Buffalo, in a rebuilding process. I like what I saw of Lamar Jackson in the offseason. Ravens got this easy.

Ravens 27, Dolphins 10.

Mark Viviano: There are many in the media in Miami who think the Dolphins may not win a single game this year. If they get a victory, it’s not likely to come Sunday. I got the Ravens rolling,