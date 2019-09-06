  • WJZ 13On Air

By Stetson Miller
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Baltimore area students got a fun surprise Friday — the Ravens caravan was at school to celebrate Purple Friday ahead of the team’s first regular-season matchup against the Dolphins.

WJZ was there when the caravan showed up at Glendale Elementary School Friday morning.

Students were treated to show with the Ravens Marching Band and cheerleaders.

That won’t be their only stop Friday.

Following along with WJZ’s Stetson Miller as he takes you along with the caravan.

Also we want to see how you’re celebrating Purple Friday — share your photos with us using #BeOnWJZ.

