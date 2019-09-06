Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Goodbye and good riddance for us in the Mid-Atlantic, as Dorian is headed to the Eastern Maritimes of Canada as a hurricane, that still will impact many lives in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, and New Brunswick this weekend.
For the past two weeks, this storm has caused so much misery and destruction, and loss of life, it’s just hard to fathom. It will take years for the Bahamas to recover.
Luckily for Maryland, the storm was far enough offshore that the effects were minimal at our beaches.
As the storm has departed, a sunny dry weekend is in store for the region. Have a safe weekend. Bob Turk
You must log in to post a comment.