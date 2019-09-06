



Visiting Jones Falls, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Baltimore neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Italian restaurant and bar to a candle shop that also sells vintage items.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Jones Falls Area, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Birroteca

PHOTO: ALEXANDRA S./YELP

Topping the list is Italian restaurant and bar Birroteca. Located at 1520 Clipper Road, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 522 reviews on Yelp.

The dinner menu features a variety of pizzas, including one with wild mushrooms, scallions, asparagus and pea pesto, as well as pasta dishes such as orecchiette with fennel sausage and handmade pappardelle with wild boar Bolognese sauce.

2. La Cuchara

Next up is La Cuchara, featuring Basque-inspired cuisine. It is situated at 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 125. With four stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Roasted cod, king salmon with grilled eggplant, scallops and rib-eye steak with potatoes Lyonnaise and black garlic butter are among the dinner entrees. The extensive wine list includes Basque country white wines, vintage champagnes, Rioja and wines from the Bordeaux region.

3. Cosima

PHOTO: HALLEY D./YELP

Cosima, featuring Sicilian and Southern Italian cuisine, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant, located at 3000 Falls Road, four stars out of 203 reviews.

Among the featured menu offerings are eggplant fritters with smoked tomato sauce, chilled watermelon soup, fresh burrata with heirloom tomatoes, pizza with shaved porchetta, egg, pickled pears and chive pesto and grilled swordfish with saffron risotto.

4. Knits, Soy and Metal

PHOTO: LAUREN W./YELP

Last but not least, Knits, Soy and Metal, a candle shop that also sells vintage and consignment items, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 13 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3600 Clipper Mill Road, Suite 123, to see for yourself.

KSM Candle Co., as it’s also known, features soy candles and candle-making classes. It also sells reusable tote bags, Old Bay candles, incense and incense holders, scented soy tea lights, jewelry and clothing.