BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This weekend marked a milestone for the City of Baltimore as all 44 recreational centers opened their doors on a Saturday for the first time since the 1970s.
This is all part of a holistic plan to fight crime in Baltimore. It is a crimefighting strategy that Baltimore communities welcome.
“What makes it so fun is because we have basketball, we have a gym, we have computer labs that I like to play on,” Jaden Monroe said. “We have a field, we have all the stuff up here that we could do.”
Mayor Jack Young announced plans to expand rec center hours earlier this year.
“Expanding hours was something that used to happen when I was young,” Mayor Young said. “Our rec centers were open every Saturday and used to stay open until 9 p.m.”
Officials hope that opening the centers will benefit all age groups.
“It’s better because we’re in a rough area and the community we’re in is a little rough, but sometimes people need the actual motivation and stuff,” Kevin Gross said. “This is a place where you are welcome and people here at this center are very nice. They help you out.”
