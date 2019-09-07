BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore cocaine and marijuana dealer was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander sentenced Delroy Williams, 32, to 135 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, and for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.
According to trial testimony, from at least October 2016 through December 2016, Williams encountered an associate at a nightclub in Baltimore County.
Williams believed that the associate owed him money. He assaulted, robbed and shot the individual before ramming the victim’s car and fleeing the scene.
Williams realized that the associate knew where he lived, so he took drugs from his residence to his girlfriend’s home in Glen Burnie.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the home in Glen Burnie the next day and recovered almost five kilograms of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana, and two guns from the house.
Witnesses testified that several more pounds of marijuana, more than $213,000 in cash, scales, and pistol ammunition were recovered from Williams’ truck.
A federal jury convicted Williams on May 20, 2019. Williams was originally scheduled for trial in November of 2018, but fled and was a fugitive until his arrest on January 11, 2019.
