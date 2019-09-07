



It’s finally here: the Ravens season opener!

The Ravens will open up their season on the road at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami against the Dolphins. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will play in his home state of Flordia for the first time in his young NFL career. The Pompano Beach native last played in his home state in 2017 where he led the Louisville Cardinals to a 21-13 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

Here’s what to look for from Jackson in the season opener:

For the first time in a decade, Joe Flacco will not be the starting quarterback of the Ravens. It’s all on Jackson now. Jackson has a full playbook at his disposal this season. Last year, when Flacco went down with an injury, Jackson was running a condensted offense. The 22-year-old has also worked on his footwork, rhythm and throwing motion in training camp and during the preseason. Head Coach John Harbaugh said this offseason that all of Jackson’s haters will have to eat their words soon enough. Look for Jackson to set the tone early in the game as he strives to become the new face of the franchise.

On the defensive side of the football, Terrell Suggs will not be playing for the Ravens for the first time since 2003. He returned to his home state of Arizona to play with the Cardinals this offseason.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley, who was essentially the quarterback of the Ravens defense, also left the team. He joined the New York Jets after signing an $85 million contract.

Here’s what to look for from the Ravens’ defense in the season opener:

With the departure of C.J. Mosley, Patrick Onwuasor will lead the Ravens defense this year. Another player to keep an eye on is safety Earl Thomas. Thomas brings a hard-hitting and veteran presence to the new-looks Ravens defense. The defense will be going up against quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is as streaky as they come. Look for the team to show its dominance throughout Sunday as it enters a new era.

Continue to stay with WJZ all season long for your Ravens coverage.