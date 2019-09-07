BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking for a sublime Indian meal near you?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Indian spots around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Darbar
Topping the list is Darbar. Located at 1911 Aliceanna St. in Fells Point, it is the highest-rated Indian restaurant in Baltimore, boasting four stars out of 178 reviews on Yelp.
2. Indigma
Next up is Midtown’s Indigma, situated at 900 Cathedral St. With four stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Himalayan Bistro
Federal Hill’s Himalayan Bistro, located at 1030 Light St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews.
4. Namaste Baltimore
Namaste Baltimore in Keswick is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 183 Yelp reviews. Head over to 413 W. Cold Spring Lane to see for yourself.
5. The Verandah
Finally, over in Hampden, check out The Verandah, which has earned four stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp. You can find the restaurant at 842 W. 36th St.
