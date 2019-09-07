Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland, College Park Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an on-campus robbery.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday inside Annapolis Hall.
A male student told police he was walking past a group of men when they got into a verbal confrontation.
As the student continued to walk, he made a hand gesture to the group and one of the men followed him inside where they got into a fight.
The student says he was attacked moments later by another suspect.
If you recognize these men, call University Police.
