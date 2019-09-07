Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, College Park, Local TV, Talkers, University of Maryland, University of maryland police

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland, College Park Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an on-campus robbery.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday inside Annapolis Hall.

A male student told police he was walking past a group of men when they got into a verbal confrontation.

As the student continued to walk, he made a hand gesture to the group and one of the men followed him inside where they got into a fight.

The student says he was attacked moments later by another suspect.

If you recognize these men, call University Police.

