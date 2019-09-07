ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is lending a helping hand to the victims of Hurricane Dorian.
Saturday, local officials of the American Red Cross held a blood drive honoring the memory of Wendi Winters, a Capital Gazette journalist who was killed.
Volunteers and donors showed up to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Annapolis for the Wendi Winters Memorial Blood Drive.
Organizers say the goal was to collect 300 units of blood to replenish supplies in Florida and to help out in the area hit by Hurricane Dorian.
Winters had been a volunteer for the Red Cross and organized local blood drives.
“It was so important to her, to care for other people. In continuing this blood drive, it helps to keep her memory alive and kind of replace the tragedy of her death with something positive,” Laura Schrank said.
