BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, the years pass by but the pain remains.

“Today we honor 13 guardsmen who like so many other men and women in uniform gave everything they had to defend our country and the citizens of our state,” said Gen. Timothy E. Gowen with the Maryland National Guard.

Since September 11, 2001, 13 members of the Maryland National Guard have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Some while serving overseas, and others like Staff Sergeant Eddison Hermond Jr., died on U.S. soil.

Hermond drowned while trying to help someone during Ellicott City’s flash flooding last year.

“This day is a great day,” said Joyce Caldwell, a relative of a fallen soldier.

Joyce Caldwell’s son Private Carlton Newman died in 2005. Her family attended this year’s service not only for their healing- but to support others.

“The family members of recent fallen soldiers, to let them know that we know how they feel, we have been where they are and we embrace them and now they are our family as well,” said Michael Caldwell.

“When their loved ones signed up to be part of this organization, they joined as well. And so we want to make sure that we continue to honor their sacrifice and their loved one’s service,” said Brigadier General Adam Flasch, Maryland National Guard.

Corporal Bernard Ceo is one of the 14 names etched into this memorial, his mother is forever grateful her son is being honored.

“As long as they are there and our son’s name is embedded over there in the monument, they will always be remembered, and that’s the main thing we want to make sure that our children are never forgotten.”