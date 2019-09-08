Comments
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Commuters who use the Chesapeake Bay Bridge can expect to encounter some major delays in the coming weeks.
A two-year project to rehabilitate the westbound span of the bridge will be getting underway later in September.
The Capital Gazette reports that work on the $27 million project was scheduled to start after Labor Day but was delayed.
The westbound right lane will now be closed on weekdays starting September 24.
Then in October, the right lane will shut down until April with restrictions lifted during Thanksgiving.
All lanes are expected to be open during next summer’s travel season, and it’s expected to be completed in August 2021.
