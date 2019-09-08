BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The family of a Holocaust survivor is honoring the military forces who liberated her nearly 75 years ago, with a donation- and a thank you.

Packed inside the Edward A. Myerberg Center in Baltimore, the family of Esther Pasternack Grausz said thank you.

“The members of the general forces did their job to defeat and to liberate the people that were able to survive,” said Miguel Grauz, Esther’s son.

Grauz said six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust and only 3.5 million survived. His mom was one of them.

She was a Hungarian Jew, who lived through multiple concentration camps and the death march. She was liberated on April 27, 1945.

“Mariet, like my mother, had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and that is the message, but how? Saying thank you to the people that rescued them,” Grauz said.

“None of us are untouched by the Holocaust, none of us are untouched by the second world war and we’re all grateful to the US and the army of the US for what they did,” said Abba David Poliakoff, Jewish Council Board of Directors.

Thursday, Miguel and his family fulfilled a promise he made before his mother’s death- and a $1,000 donation for activities in support of veterans.

“I believe she didn’t just leave us a gift, but a lesson that we can all be a little more forgiving, grateful and generous, to overcome the worst human suffering the world has seen and want to give back and that is a beautiful thing,” said Niki Barr, with the center.

The Meyerberg Senior Center will display that plaque with her name on it on the wall and the money donated will support the Annual Veterans Day event on November 11.