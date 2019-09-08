  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith will have an MRI on Monday on his right knee after he left in the first quarter and didn’t return during the season opener.

CBS Sports reports that Coach John Harbaugh said Smith doesn’t have a “season-ending knee injury” but will have the MRI.

He is expected to return at some point this season.

