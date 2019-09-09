SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters were on the scene of a two alarm fire in Anne Arundel County Monday morning. The blaze caused extensive damage to two houses. Officials said the families that lived in the homes made it out safely.

Firefighters got the call just before 2 a.m. to report to a row home fire in the 1700 block of Mead Village Circle. The crews found the end unit was on fire and spreading to a neighboring home. Anne Arundel County firefighters called for backup sending it to a two alarm fire.

Two firefighters were injured and taken to the hospital with heat exhaustion. 15 people lost their homes as investigators search for what caused the fire. One young woman said she was asleep when her family woke her up saying they had to get out.

“I was asleep for school, and my sister just ran in my room and said come on, come on, the house is on fire,” said resident Jonasia Randall. “So I didn’t have any clothes on. I threw on my nightgown, and I didn’t grab any shoes, and I just ran out of the house. It was a big fire in the corner of the house and my dad was trying to get it out. Eventually we all had to come out of the house because it wasn’t going out. So my dad knocked on the neighbor’s doors, the whole row, and told everybody to come out.”

Firefighters said both houses have working smoke alarms and that the alarms saved lives. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.