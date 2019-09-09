Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting in north Baltimore Monday evening, police said.
Just before 5:30 p.m., a Baltimore police patrol officer was conducting a business check in the 3200 block of Greenmount Avenue when he heard a gunshot.
The officer then saw the victim running south on Greenmount Avenue before collapsing a block away, police said. The victim, who suffered a graze wound to the groin, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said witnesses saw a black Nissan with New York tags fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
