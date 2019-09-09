  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMLip Sync to the Rescue
    9:00 PMCBS Fall Preview
    9:30 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was injured in a shooting in north Baltimore Monday evening, police said.

Just before 5:30 p.m., a Baltimore police patrol officer was conducting a business check in the 3200 block of Greenmount Avenue when he heard a gunshot.

The officer then saw the victim running south on Greenmount Avenue before collapsing a block away, police said. The victim, who suffered a graze wound to the groin, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said witnesses saw a black Nissan with New York tags fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments