PIKESVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Police have identified the man who was killed in the shooting in the area of Milford Mill in Pikesville on Saturday.
Jeborha Lamar Kelly, 31, of the 5400 block of Park Heights Ave was found in the unit block of Church Lane near Milford Mill Road in Pikesville around 4:22 a.m. Saturday morning after Baltimore County Police responded to an unknown illness call.
Shooting In Milford Mill Area Leaves Man Dead
He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
