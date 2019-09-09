  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County fire crews are on the scene of a suspicious van with 660 gallons of fuel.

The fire department said on Twitter the scene is at Ebenezer Road and Pulaski Highway and appears to be related to a theft.

No explosives or hazards were found.

The department did not say if the incident was connected to a similar scene in Baltimore City earlier Monday.

Baltimore Officials Say Suspicious Van Was Stealing Diesel Fuel, Not A Bomb, After Evacuating Parts Of Inner Harbor

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for details.

