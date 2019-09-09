BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County fire crews are on the scene of a suspicious van with 660 gallons of fuel.
The fire department said on Twitter the scene is at Ebenezer Road and Pulaski Highway and appears to be related to a theft.
No explosives or hazards were found.
#bcofd// Hazmat // Ebenezer Rd & Pulaski Hwy// units on location for a report of a suspicious van carrying 660 gallons of fuel. No explosives or hazards found. Appears to be related to a theft. MDE on location. Fire dept units are clearing location. ^MJ
The department did not say if the incident was connected to a similar scene in Baltimore City earlier Monday.
Baltimore Officials Say Suspicious Van Was Stealing Diesel Fuel, Not A Bomb, After Evacuating Parts Of Inner Harbor
