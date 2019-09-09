BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore drug dealer was sentenced Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison for a conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine as well as possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.
Delroy Williams, Jr., 32, will spend 135 months, or 11.25 years, in prison and five years on supervised release.
A jury found Williams guilty in May after hearing testimony that he distributed cocaine and marijuana in Baltimore from at least October through December 2016.
On December 12, 2016, officials said Williams ran into an associate at a Baltimore night club who he believed owed him money. Williams then assaulted, robbed and shot the person before ramming their car and fleeing the scene.
Williams then took the drugs from his home and hid them at his girlfriend’s home in Glen Burnie, officials said. When police searched her home the next day, they reportedly found almost five kilograms of cocaine, several pounds of marijuana and two guns.
Witnesses at the trial said there were several more pounds of marijuana, scales, ammunition and more than $213,000 in cash in Williams’ truck, officials said.
Williams was originally supposed to go to trial in November 2018 but fled and was arrested in January.
