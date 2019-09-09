Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot multiple times in the back Sunday night, according to Baltimore Police.
Officials said officers responded to the 1700 block of West North Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert around 11:04 p.m. Once at the scene, they found a blood trail but no victim.
Police were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital while they were still at the scene.
They said a 26-year-old man was at the hospital with several gunshot wounds in his back. He told officers he was shot in the 1700 block of West North Avenue, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
