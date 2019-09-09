  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Papa John’s pizza locations in Maryland may need to stock up on toppings after the Ravens’ stellar regular season-opening victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

With eight Ravens touchdowns in the team’s 59-10 landslide win, participating locations taking part in Papa John’s Toppings for Touchdowns program saw customers ordering pizzas with up to 16 toppings for $8.99 — that’s one topping per touchdown and double that because the Ravens won.

The pizza chain said customers wanting 16 toppings will have to call their local store — online ordering only allows up to ten.

The offer is only valid Monday.

On Twitter, one Ravens fan who ordered a 16-topping pie said it weighed almost 10 pounds and the box barely closed.

“It was like a pizza was hiding under our pizza,” he wrote.

https://twitter.com/RickRitterWJZ/status/1171217679379828736

