



Papa John’s pizza locations in Maryland may need to stock up on toppings after the Ravens’ stellar regular season-opening victory over the Miami Dolphins Sunday.

With eight Ravens touchdowns in the team’s 59-10 landslide win, participating locations taking part in Papa John’s Toppings for Touchdowns program saw customers ordering pizzas with up to 16 toppings for $8.99 — that’s one topping per touchdown and double that because the Ravens won.

8 @Ravens TDs + a Win over Miami = 16 FREE TOPPINGS* on a Large Pizza for just $8.99! *Only 10 FREE TOPPINGS available online, if you would like more than 10 toppings, please call your locally owned & operated Papa John's. Available today only at participating MD locations. pic.twitter.com/hGNZaTIsY4 — Papa Johns Baltimore (@PapaJohnsBal) September 9, 2019

The pizza chain said customers wanting 16 toppings will have to call their local store — online ordering only allows up to ten.

The offer is only valid Monday.

On Twitter, one Ravens fan who ordered a 16-topping pie said it weighed almost 10 pounds and the box barely closed.

Shout out to @Lj_era8 and the @Ravens for not only winning yesterday but scoring 8 touchdowns in the process, enabling me to get a 16 topping pizza today for $9 from @PapaJohnsBal 🍕🍕🍕 pic.twitter.com/8CWKkdni5A — Robert Cardoni (@lbcardoni) September 9, 2019

“It was like a pizza was hiding under our pizza,” he wrote.

