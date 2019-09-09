TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Goucher College is moving up in the rankings, hitting the list of best National Liberal Arts Colleges among others.
It is now ranked as the #111 National Liberal Arts College in the U.S. News & World Report for best colleges.
Goucher College has been recognized as one of the most innovative liberal arts schools in the nation.
The full list of rankings for National Liberal Arts Colleges and Most Innovative Schools can be found here.
In 2018, two residence halls were added as well as a dining center. Officials said with a focus on social justice and international education, Goucher started two new majors and will plan to start five new programs next fall.
Goucher offers a range of support services to help students in their college journey, and they said believe in greater access and equity in higher education.
Officials said the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings compare bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on fifteen indicators of academic quality. Goucher ranked fifth in academic programs.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
