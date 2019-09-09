GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have given the all-clear at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt Monday afternoon after a substance that was believed to have been possibly hazardous was found.
The hazmat team was called to the courthouse around 1:30 p.m. Monday after a possibly hazardous substance was reported in a mailroom.
Crews investigated and deemed the substance non-hazardous.
PGFD dispatched HazMat Team to Federal Courthouse In Greenbelt at around 1:30 pm to investigate a possible hazardous substance in mail room. Product was collected and deemed non-hazardous. Building never evacuated and all units are clear. pic.twitter.com/NVJZK1VZ1t
— Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) September 9, 2019
The courthouse was not evacuated and all units are clear, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said.
