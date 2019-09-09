Filed Under:DC, DC news, Federal Courthouse, Greenbelt, Hazmat, Local TV, suspicious substance, Talkers

GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have given the all-clear at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt Monday afternoon after a substance that was believed to have been possibly hazardous was found.

The hazmat team was called to the courthouse around 1:30 p.m. Monday after a possibly hazardous substance was reported in a mailroom.

Crews investigated and deemed the substance non-hazardous.

The courthouse was not evacuated and all units are clear, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said.

