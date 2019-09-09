



CBS welcomes a brand new competition to the crew tonight, inspired by the viral video phenomenon #LipSyncChallenge, the new special Lip Sync To The Rescue, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will air tonight, Monday, September 9th at 8PM ET/PT only on CBS. Country music superstar Luke Bryan will also make an appearance as he surprises the Saratoga County, N.Y. deputy sheriff’s office and helps them redo their original lip sync video.

“The quality of lip sync videos produced, the response in submissions, and the voting have been off the charts,” said Robert Horowitz, JUMA President & Executive Producer. “Viewers will be amazed with the production quality and entertainment value with each video. Plus, with Cedric the Entertainer as host and Luke Bryan coming to the rescue of a first responder unit with a once-in-a-lifetime do-over opportunity, there are magical moments throughout the show.”

Lip Sync To The Rescue is an interactive countdown special featuring first responders channeling their inner pop stars and lip-syncing to hit music, a trend that began with the viral video sensation #LipSyncChallenge. Fans are rallying around their favorite videos from departments around the country from Norfolk, Va., to Seattle, Wash., and Skokie, Ill., to Greenville, Texas and more. The top 30 videos were selected from over 1,000 lip sync videos, and over 11 million votes have been cast to date to determine the top 10 that will be revealed during the broadcast. Once the final two videos are announced, viewers will vote LIVE via Twitter to determine the winner. The winning department will be awarded $100,000, and the runner-up will get $50,000, to take back to their communities.

Be sure to tune in tonight, Monday, September 9th and 8PM ET/PT when Lip Sync To The Rescue makes its television debut, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.