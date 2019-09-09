Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Police are investigating the death of 23-year-old Fernando Sanchez as a homicide.
On Saturday at around 6:00 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of Kanawha Street for a welfare check when they found Sanchez outside of the house dead on the scene.
Officials said Sanchez appeared to have trauma to the upper part of his body.
Detectives have identified the victim in early Saturday morning's homicide as 23-year-old Fernando Cortez Sanchez of Langley Park. https://t.co/Hy28HQbBMd
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 9, 2019
If anyone has information on the suspects or this investigation, please call:
Prince George’s County Police – 301-772-4925.
Crime Solvers – 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)
