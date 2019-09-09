BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that J. Kevin Usilton will be the new Chief of Animal Services.
Usilton begins his tenure Monday. He will be responsible for the animal shelter, administering outreach programs, and the enforcement of animal control laws.
Officials said Usilton is an ideal candidate to lead Baltimore County Animal Services given working in animal welfare for 30-plus years.
“Following vigorous recruitment efforts, Mr. Usilton emerged as the ideal candidate to lead Baltimore County Animal Services,” said Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Director and Health Officer. “I am confident that his extensive experience and compassion for animals will strengthen leadership at the shelter,”
Usilton recently served as executive director for First State Animal Center and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Officials said he has also been with Baltimore City Bureau of Animal Control, the Humane Society of Wicomico County, the Delaware Humane Association and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
“As an animal lover, I am excited to join the Baltimore County team,” said Usilton. “I look forward to partnering with the staff, volunteers and community as we continue to help pets live healthy and safe lives,”
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.