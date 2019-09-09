TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A man and woman from Towson were killed in a plane crash in the Florida Keys Sunday morning.
Paul A. Brezinski, 61 and Kseniya Grishina, 38, were identified as the victims of the crash, according to Officer Robby Dube of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the plane crashed into the Gulfside waters off Florida Keys Marathon International Airport Sunday morning.
The 1961 Cessna 210 Centurion airplane took off from the airport around 6 a.m. A Good Samaritan on a boat found a body in the water around 9 a.m. and called the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC.
A dive team recovered the second body and searched the waters near Rachael Key for additional victims. Officials believe only two people were inside the plane at the time of the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration also responded Sunday afternoon and are leading the investigation into the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.
The investigation thus far suggests the plane was headed to Savannah, Georgia.
You must log in to post a comment.