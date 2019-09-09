Comments
ASSATEAGUE, Md. (WJZ) — The Chincoteague ponies aren’t the only animals that swim between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands.
According to the Assateague Island National Seashore, a pair of white-tailed bucks were recently seen crossing the Little Toms Cove.
Park officials said a mature mal buck can weight between 150 and 300 pounds, but are great swimmers. They can swim 13 miles per hour.
“These males are likely preparing for the rut, or mating season, which usually starts in late September and lasts until February. During this time their antlers harden and they will challenge each other for control of a group of females,” park officials posted.
