



For the second time in two months, a conservative activist and other volunteers were out on the streets of Baltimore picking up trash and making the city cleaner.

Last month, Scott Presler and hundreds of volunteers hit the streets with gloves and trash bags in hand, pulling weeds and removing trash days after President Donald Trump called the city a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Monday, they were back in west Baltimore, this time joined by some local residents like Louise Brogan and Water Lavarre.

“It puts a smile on my face. I love it. It means something’s being done,” Lavarre said.

Among the volunteers was Joe Glassman, who took the day off work and drove 90 minutes to Baltimore from Sterling, Virginia.

“(It’s) people cooperating to solve problems […] and if I have to take a day off to prove that point, then I’m okay with that,” he said.

Despite coming from different places and having different backgrounds, the volunteers said the effort to clean up Charm City goes beyond politics.

“This is not about President Trump. This is not about (being) anti-Representative Cummings. This is about we see a problem, and these are our American people. These are our brothers and sisters,” Presler said.

“I’m glad the come. I don’t have no—whatever you vote for, that’s your business,” Brogdon said.

Presler said he’s heartened to see the area he and the volunteers cleaned up last month has stayed clean.

“It shows you that the local community is stepping up,” he said.

And Brogdon said she’s grateful for any help her neighborhood can get.

“Oh, yeah. Big one. Big transformation,” she said.