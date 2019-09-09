TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was arrested after firing a gun during an altercation at a Days Inn hotel in Towson Monday afternoon.
Baltimore County Police said the incident happened at the hotel in the 8700 block of Loch Raven Blvd around 2:07 p.m.
UPDATE #DaysInn: PD determined that a female hotel guest fired a handgun during an altercation between her, a hotel clerk, and a security officer. Afterwards, the female suspect was restrained but also bit the guard. No one injured and female taken into custody by #BCoPD.^SV
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 9, 2019
The woman reportedly fired a handgun in an altercation with her, a security guard and a hotel clerk, police said. The woman was then restrained but bit the security guard.
Police took her into custody; no one was injured.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.
