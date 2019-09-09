Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A woman was arrested after firing a gun during an altercation at a Days Inn hotel in Towson Monday afternoon.

Baltimore County Police said the incident happened at the hotel in the 8700 block of Loch Raven Blvd around 2:07 p.m.

The woman reportedly fired a handgun in an altercation with her, a security guard and a hotel clerk, police said. The woman was then restrained but bit the security guard.

Police took her into custody; no one was injured.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments