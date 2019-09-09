LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in Prince George’s County.
Troopers responded shortly after 4:20 a.m. to westbound Central Avenue at Mill Ponds Drive in Largo on a report of a man’s body lying in the roadway.
The victim was declared dead at the scene, and state police are working to determine his identity and when he was struck.
He was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed.
Route 214 at the scene was closed in both directions for more than four hours before it reopened at around 9 a.m.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.
