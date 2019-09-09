BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in downtown Baltimore are investigating a possible suspicious vehicle in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.

The police activity is near the 100 block of E. Pratt Street in the LAZ Parking garage near the Promenade.

Police and Fire Department are currently Investigating a possible suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Pratt St. Several streets blocked off. — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 9, 2019

Several streets are blocked off in the area leading to a traffic standstill on some major roads that take motorists through the city. Officials are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid these roads Pratt, Calvert, Lombard & Light streets.

Road closures in effect at this time downtown along Pratt, Calvert, Lombard & Light Sts due to 'suspicious vehicle'. Please avoid this area at this time. — Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) September 9, 2019

“As a precautionary measure, the police have cordoned off the area and the building is being evacuated. Please avoid the area for the time being,” the Downtown Partnership tweeted.

A suspicious vehicle at 100 East Pratt is being investigated. As a precautionary measure, the police have cordoned off the area and the building is being evacuated. Please avoid the area for the time being. We'll share updates as they become available. — Downtown Baltimore (@DowntownBalt) September 9, 2019

The Charm City Circulator also suspended some stops due to the situation.

Due to a bomb threat in downtown Baltimore, service is being suspended at some stops. More information will be provided as soon as it's available. — CharmCityCirc (@CharmCityCirc) September 9, 2019

Eyewitnesses tell WJZ that several office and commercial buildings in the area were evacuated — including The Gallery.

Chopper 13 is over the scene where you can see police and fire keeping roads in the area clear. Pedestrians were being directed away from the Promenade. There’s also police tape up.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.