BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in downtown Baltimore are investigating a possible suspicious vehicle in downtown Baltimore near the Inner Harbor.

The police activity is near the 100 block of E. Pratt Street in the LAZ Parking garage near the Promenade.

Several streets are blocked off in the area leading to a traffic standstill on some major roads that take motorists through the city. Officials are asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid these roads Pratt, Calvert, Lombard & Light streets.

“As a precautionary measure, the police have cordoned off the area and the building is being evacuated. Please avoid the area for the time being,” the Downtown Partnership tweeted.

 

The Charm City Circulator also suspended some stops due to the situation.

Eyewitnesses tell WJZ that several office and commercial buildings in the area were evacuated — including The Gallery.

Chopper 13 is over the scene where you can see police and fire keeping roads in the area clear. Pedestrians were being directed away from the Promenade. There’s also police tape up.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest. 

