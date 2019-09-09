



If you’re headed home from work or headed to downtown Baltimore for an event Monday night, here are ways to get around the police activity near the Inner Harbor.

After evacuating part of downtown Baltimore and an hours-long investigation, police now believe the suspicious van leaking gas in a parking garage near the Inner Harbor was being used to steal diesel fuel, and was not as hazardous as initially believed.

Police are continuing to do precautionary sweeps of buildings and parking garages in the area.

Mayor Jack Young said around 4 p.m. that no bomb was detected, however, officials continue precautionary security sweeps in an effort to ensure public safety.

After several hours of investigating a suspicious vehicle, no bomb was detected. We are currently in the process of conducting precautionary sweeps in an effort to ensure public safety. These sweeps are expected to take several hours. — Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young (@mayorbcyoung) September 9, 2019

Police and fire officials responded to the LAZ parking garage in the 100 block of E. Pratt Street near the Promenade around 9:13 a.m. after someone reported the smell of gas leaking from a van near the T. Rowe Price building.

Officials initially said the van had 1,000 gallons of gasoline in it, but around 4 p.m. adjusted their statement.

A four-block radius around 100 East Pratt Street was evacuated, according to Mayor Jack Young and other police and fire officials. Eyewitnesses told WJZ that several office and commercial buildings in the area were evacuated — including the T. Rowe Price building, The Gallery, hotels and restaurants in the area.

Although all the roads are reopened, traffic by the harbor remains heavy.

All vehicular & pedestrian traffic is being diverted around the 100 block of E Pratt St downtown due to @BaltimorePolice & @BaltimoreFire activity. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/vPr61i5SYe — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) September 9, 2019

WJZ Traffic Reporter Kristy Breslin has this advice for motorists headed to Baltimore — avoid the Inner Harbor area.

Motorists should take I-895, I-695, Eastern Avenue and Orleans Street.