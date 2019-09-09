Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Traffic, Local TV, Road Closure, Rush hour, Talkers, Water Main Break


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hanover Street in downtown Baltimore is closed between Pratt and Lombard streets due to a water main break.

 

Two lanes of Pratt Street are also closed between Sharp and Charles streets.

The 100 block of South Charles Street is without water; so far, no other areas are affected, the city’s public works department tweeted.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The break sent a plume of brown-colored into the Inner Harbor.

It’s another traffic headache for downtown commuters who were already impacted by a four-block evacuation and road closures earlier Monday due to a suspicious vehicle.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for details.

Comments