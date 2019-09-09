BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hanover Street in downtown Baltimore is closed between Pratt and Lombard streets due to a water main break.
Hanover St now closed from Pratt to Lombard due to water main break. Two lanes also closed on Pratt from Sharp to Charles. Plz use caution.
— Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) September 9, 2019
Valve crew turning down the water main on Hanover and Lombard streets to isolate the break. So far only 100 S. Charles St. is without water. We'll assess condition of Hanover Street next.@BmoreCityDOT @BaltimoreOEM pic.twitter.com/zVWzhMuX8x
— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) September 9, 2019
Two lanes of Pratt Street are also closed between Sharp and Charles streets.
The 100 block of South Charles Street is without water; so far, no other areas are affected, the city’s public works department tweeted.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Baltimore Officials Say Suspicious Van Was Stealing Diesel Fuel, Not A Bomb, After Evacuating Parts Of Inner Harbor
- TRAFFIC ALERT | Routes To Avoid Baltimore Police Activity In Downtown’s Inner Harbor
The break sent a plume of brown-colored into the Inner Harbor.
It’s another traffic headache for downtown commuters who were already impacted by a four-block evacuation and road closures earlier Monday due to a suspicious vehicle.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for details.
You must log in to post a comment.