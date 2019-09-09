Comments
LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport found a loaded .357 caliber revolver in a woman’s carry-on bag Friday as she was going through security.
On Friday, a Montgomery County woman was carrying a .357 caliber revolver loaded with six bullets.
TSA officers confiscated the gun, detained the women, and questioned her before arresting her on weapon charges.
Officials said when they asked her about the loaded gun, she claimed that she forgot that she had it with her.
This is the 23rd gun caught by TSA at BWI, surpassing the total caught in 2018.
TSA officials advise that travelers should contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with a gun.
For details on how to properly carry a gun on your travels without penalty, click here.
The penalty list for traveling with a gun and ammunition can be found here.
