WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The Office of Violence Against Women under the Department of Justice awarded $600,000 to the Sexual Assault/Spouse Abuse Resource Center in Bel Air.
Officials said the funds were awarded under the Legal Assistance for Victims Grant Program and will be used to provide legal services to domestic and dating violence survivors, as well as victims of sexual assault and stalking.
“SARC will use funds from this award to 1) provide brief advice and counsel to 700 survivors per year, 2) provide legal representation on protective orders and protective order modifications, 3) provide legal representation in immigration matters, 4) provide legal representation in divorce and/or custody matters, 5) provide assistance and referrals for non-family law legal services, and 6) provide court accompaniment and court advocacy,” the justice department said.
Congressman Andy Harris applauded the award, saying he strongly supports efforts to help domestic violence victims.
“As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I applaud the DOJ’s decision to fund this Resource Center for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking in Harford County,” he said. “Improving the safety and security of women in our community is a top priority.”
You must log in to post a comment.