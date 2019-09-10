Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Charla Melvin, Local TV, Missing, Missing person, Missing woman, Talkers, Windsor Mill

WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 50-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Charla Melvin was last seen Saturday evening in the 3700 block of Twin Lakes Court in Windsor Mill.

Police said she may be driving a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland tags 3CR7429.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

