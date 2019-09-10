Comments
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a 50-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday.
Charla Melvin was last seen Saturday evening in the 3700 block of Twin Lakes Court in Windsor Mill.
Police said she may be driving a black 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Maryland tags 3CR7429.
#BCoPD are searching for a missing woman. Charla Melvin, 50, was last seen on the evening of September 7, 2019 in the 3700-block of Twin Lakes Court, 21244. She may be driving a Blk 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with Md plates 3CR7429. Pls call 911 with any info. ^SV pic.twitter.com/Twtu8HwuEC
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 11, 2019
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.
You must log in to post a comment.