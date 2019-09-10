Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County woman was sentenced Tuesday after being convicted of felony Medicare fraud.
Shelia Vines, 55, was sentenced to three years in prison, all of which was suspended, as well as five years of probation.
The state attorney general’s office said Vines, who worked for a company in Towson that provided in-home personal care services, falsely represented to Medicare more than 215 times she was caring for clients when she was actually working at another job in Baltimore.
She will also have to pay nearly $19,000 in restitution.
