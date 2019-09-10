Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another broken water main was reported Tuesday morning in West Baltimore.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another broken water main was reported Tuesday morning in West Baltimore.
Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is repairing a water main in the 400 block of South Beechfield Avenue.
Water Restored To Baltimore Building After Crews Repair Water Main Break Downtown
This broken water main is affecting 80 services, 20 apartments at Caral Garden Apartments and Beechfield Elementary School.
There is a 16” broken water main off for repair at 401 S Beechfield Ave affecting 80 services, 20 apartment buildings (Caral Gardens Apt.), and Beechfield Elementary school.
— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) September 10, 2019
No word on how long repairs will take.
On Monday, a large water main broke on Hanover Street in downtown Baltimore.
You must log in to post a comment.