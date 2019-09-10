Filed Under:Baltimore DPW, Baltimore News, Beechfield Elementary, broken water main, broken water main break, city infrastructure, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another broken water main was reported Tuesday morning in West Baltimore.

Baltimore’s Department of Public Works is repairing a water main in the 400 block of South Beechfield Avenue.

This broken water main is affecting 80 services, 20 apartments at Caral Garden Apartments and Beechfield Elementary School.

No word on how long repairs will take.

On Monday, a large water main broke on Hanover Street in downtown Baltimore.

