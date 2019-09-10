  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC Metro, drug possession, fare evasion, gun charges, Local TV, Pentagon City Metro Station, Talkers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in Washington, D.C., say they found drugs and guns when they stopped and searched a man suspected of fare evasion at the Pentagon City Metro station.

WTOP-FM reports 24-year-old Malike Razon Brittain, of Clinton, Maryland, has been arrested on charges including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while unlawfully carrying narcotics and fare evasion.

Metro Transit police say officers stopped Brittain on Thursday and he refused to provide his ID so a fare evasion citation could be issued. They say his refusal led to a search that uncovered an assault rifle-pistol, a revolver, cocaine, and prescription drugs mixed with the opiate codeine.

He’s being held without bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments