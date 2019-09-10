WASHINGTON (AP) — Authorities in Washington, D.C., say they found drugs and guns when they stopped and searched a man suspected of fare evasion at the Pentagon City Metro station.
WTOP-FM reports 24-year-old Malike Razon Brittain, of Clinton, Maryland, has been arrested on charges including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while unlawfully carrying narcotics and fare evasion.
1/ MTPD officers at Pentagon City stopped a 24yo male yesterday for fare evasion. When he refused to comply with the issuance of a citation (would not give ID), he was placed under arrest. Search incident to arrest found 2 firearms (one assault rifle-pistol, one revolver) #wmata pic.twitter.com/IY8WCTKwpL
— Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) September 6, 2019
Metro Transit police say officers stopped Brittain on Thursday and he refused to provide his ID so a fare evasion citation could be issued. They say his refusal led to a search that uncovered an assault rifle-pistol, a revolver, cocaine, and prescription drugs mixed with the opiate codeine.
He’s being held without bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.