Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have a new public address announcer.
Greg Davis, who has been the PA announcer at Navy since 2000, will start his new gig with Sunday’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
The former announcer, Bruce Cunningham stepped down after two decades.
According to the Ravens, Davis called all home games for football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s lacrosse and more.
He also has announced for the Military Bowl since 2013. He will maintain his role as an announcer for WNAV 1430/99.9 out of Annapolis- which he’s been in since 1999.
You must log in to post a comment.