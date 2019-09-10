ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan Tuesday said he’s prepared to offer Baltimore an additional $21 million in state support to help fight crime in the city if leaders submit quarterly reports outlining their progress in making the city safer.
The announcement came in a letter from Hogan’s office to Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.
In the letter, Hogan called addressing violent crime “the single most urgent issue facing Baltimore City.” He said while the commissioner’s recently-announced crime plan takes some steps in the right direction, “much of what you are proposing represents the status quo and is already being done or has been tried before.”
Last month, Hogan, Young and Harrison met in the city to come up with ways to reduce violent crime.
The governor said the city needs to commit to accountability and transparency in its crime prevention and solving efforts and wants leaders to set “aggressive” goals, including a goal of fewer than 200 homicides in the city annually.
As of Friday, there had been 237 homicides in Baltimore in 2019.
Hogan also called for tougher sentences for repeat offenders and the immediate implementation of a controversial “eye in the sky” program that would put surveillance planes in the skies over the city.
Harrison said last month he would not support such a program, despite an offer from Texas philanthropists John and Laura Arnold to cover its costs.
