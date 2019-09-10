TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — One person was arrested after fleeing from police in a Budget rental truck.
Interstate 695 at Providence Road was reopened after it was closed in both directions as police investigated a suspicious rental truck in Baltimore County.
#BCoPD has a suspicious rental truck stopped on I-695 at Providence Rd. I-695 is temporarily closed in both directions at that junction while police investigate further. More info to follow as it becomes available. Follow #I695SuspiciousVeh ^jzp
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 10, 2019
A Baltimore County officer attempted to make a traffic stop of a Budget truck, but the driver didn’t stop, police said.
The driver then went on to I-695 and stopped near Providence Road.
An officer then decided to call in additional units and K-9- who are on scene and is searching the truck.
Here’s a look at the traffic on 695. @wjz pic.twitter.com/eBWIOoPv1H
— Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) September 10, 2019
Police said the truck stopped because it ran out of gas. A Police K9 team and a hazardous devices team searched the truck but didn’t find anything. The driver was arrested for fleeing.
This story is developing.
You must log in to post a comment.