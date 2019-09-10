  • WJZ 13On Air

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — One person was arrested after fleeing from police in a Budget rental truck.

Interstate 695 at Providence Road was reopened after it was closed in both directions as police investigated a suspicious rental truck in Baltimore County.

A Baltimore County officer attempted to make a traffic stop of a Budget truck, but the driver didn’t stop, police said.

The driver then went on to I-695 and stopped near Providence Road.

An officer then decided to call in additional units and K-9- who are on scene and is searching the truck.

Police said the truck stopped because it ran out of gas. A Police K9 team and a hazardous devices team searched the truck but didn’t find anything. The driver was arrested for fleeing.

This story is developing. 

