CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Sykesville’s mayor announced Monday that Joe Cosentini will be the new Sykesville town manager.
He begins his position as manager on October 1.
Cosentini has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Public Administration.
Officials said Cosentini began his government career in Charles Town, WV. He served for nine years in various roles including City Clerk, Assistant City Manager, City Manager, City’s Utility Board Chairman, Zoning Administrator, and City representative on the County Economic Development Authority.
Cosentini also served as a town administrator in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee for four years, officials said, before he went to the Municipal Technical Advisory Service as a Management Consultant for the cities in southern middle Tennessee.
Given Consentini’s high involvement in his government career, Sykesville Mayor Ian Shaw says he is qualified to be Sykesville’s town manager.
