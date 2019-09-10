Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested a suspect after a suspicious van with 660 gallons of fuel was found near White Marsh Monday evening.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested, police have not identified him yet.
Police were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to Royal Farms store on Pulaski Highway after a report that a car was filling up large tanks with fuel.
The officer arrived on scene and was able to find an arrestable driving offense for the person who was filling up the gas in order to investigate.
He arrested the suspect, and police learned the suspect as using stolen gift cards with the intention to sell the gas.
